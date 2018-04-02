WKMG is currently seeking a motivated digital account executive to help lead our multi platform sales to include digital, mobile, search, seo, video, social, app, content marketing, audience extension and all other platforms that content is distributed.

This individual understands there is no limit on earning potential with the growth and opportunity the Orlando market offers. Must be a self-starter and possess strong organizational skills and the ability to multi-task. We are looking for someone who has a passion to use digital media to drive ROI and success for their local business clients.

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB:

The digital account executive will meet or exceed sales objectives by promoting and selling products through professional sales techniques and long-term customer relationships. The digital account executive will play an integral role in achieving budget goals. Specifically she/he will be responsible for:

• Meeting/exceeding set sales goals

• Proven success prospecting, cold calling, building a pipeline, moving opportunities through the sales cycle; proposing, negotiating, presenting and discussing solutions with key decision-makers to close the sale.

• Champion new digital technologies and understand how to package ideas for presentation

• Ability to create and deliver creative, high-impact sales presentations

• Ability to track sales efforts and provide information to management as needed

• Managing client’s needs, digital copy changes and relevant promotional tie-ins

• Excellent communication, organization and prospecting skills

• Making prospecting a part of the regular routine ensuring new prospects are added to the pipeline on a consistent basis

• Being well informed about current industry trends and being able to talk intelligently about the industry

• Effectively using the sales tools required to complete a sale

• Maintaining accounts receivables in compliance with objectives

• Keeping abreast of competition, competitive issues and products

• Preparing written presentations, reports and forecasts

• Ability to sell and up sell additional products/services to existing clients

• Develop positive relationships with other employees in Sales and other departments as needed



MINIMUM SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelors degree or equivalent sales experience preferred

• Successful achievement of sales goals and the consultative sales process

• Ability to manage a pipeline of 50+ accounts at any given time

• Ability to work in a collaborative team environment

• Strong oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

• Assertive, organized and creative problem solver

• Professional appearance and strong business acumen.

• Strong telephone communication skills

• Must possess a valid state driver's license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.

TOP REASONS TO JOIN WKMG:

Growth, experience and training. At WKMG, we’ll work with you to help you reach your full potential through ongoing career development programs. From day one, we’ll help you leverage your existing skills and coach you to position yourself as a true marketing professional. We are also committed to ongoing training throughout your career and to hiring from within – across the GMG family of companies.

Be your own boss. As a Digital Account Executive you get the best of both worlds. You can “be your own boss” by deciding how your day is going to go… you have full control over which clients you visit and are empowered to suggest marketing strategies to help them meet their business objectives.

The media business is fast-paced and exciting! You will often have access to the hottest tickets in town and your friends and family will think you are in “show business!”

We’re leaders. With our integrated portfolio of top-rated media properties, we combine our creative services with customized marketing solutions, helping our clients reach their exact target audience and business goals.

Our culture and benefits package. Our employees are our most important resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative, and recognize and reward achievement. Graham, offers a generous benefits package that includes 401K and healthcare on day one!

Are you ready to join the team? We encourage you to submit your resume for consideration.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Digital Sales Manager, Jennifer Rhodes, jrhodes@wkmg.com

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the pre-employment drug screen and required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination