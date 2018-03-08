WKMG News 6 in Orlando is looking for our next great leader! We are searching for an Executive Producer who can create a unique newscast; seamlessly intertwining television with digital and social platforms. Candidates must have an eye for interesting and trending stories, a desire to create memorable moments and an understanding of how to celebrate the people and places which make Central Florida special, all the while being able to quickly react to breaking news. Join a legacy Company which embraces the challenges of innovating coverage and makes a positive impact in the Orlando community. Must enjoy working is a collaborative atmosphere and possess a good sense of humor.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work closely with producers to craft dynamic, compelling,multi-platform newscasts.

Oversee newscast rundown development and execution.

Work with assignment desk, reporters, photographers, editors, anchors and managers to gather and present news.

Plan ahead to showcase important stories by booking interviews/pre-producing content.

Push team to execute news reporting on all platforms with a critical and resourceful eye toward digital.

Maintain high quality and standards of WKMG and Graham Media Group.

Provide regular feedback and critiques for newscast producers and reporters.

Assist in hiring producers.

Ability to work flexible hours and days.

Ability to fill-in as producer in emergencies.

Manage team contributions to website and social media.

Maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

A minimum of 6 years newscast producing experience.

Newsroom management experience preferred.

College degree preferred in Journalism and/or Communications,

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY:

Send reel or link and resume to News Director Allison McGinley (No Phone Calls Please!)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

