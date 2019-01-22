WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group owned-CBS affiliate in Orlando, Florida ,is looking for a full-time I.T. Specialist. WKMG is the first TV station in Orlando and prides itself on getting results for our viewers. We are looking for a talented individual to join our multi-talented technical team.

Description and responsibilities:

The I.T. Specialist will be responsible for supporting and maintaining the IT environment for WKMG-TV. The I.T environment contains a blend of Windows and Linux servers, Cisco switches and routers, Active Directory, MS DNS, MS Exchange and various broadcast related computer system. The I.T. Specialist will also be responsible for end user support with Windows desktops as well as some embedded systems. This person will need to provide timely support for needs arising during live broadcasts as well as to be able to guide the implementation and maintenance of infrastructure components with minimal supervision.

Qualifications:

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in a computing or engineering program (or at least five years of I.T. experience)

Advanced knowledge of TCP/IP and networking concepts including CoS and QoS

Working knowledge of network appliances such as hardware firewalls, VPN servers, and VoIP

Ability to work independently

The successful candidate must be a strong troubleshooter. The ability to use critical thinking and inductive reasoning to analyze a malfunctioning set of systems, quickly identify the root cause, and deploy a fix is crucial.

Preferred:

Experience with virtualization, most notably vSphere implemented on FlexPod architecture (Cisco UCS and NetApp storage)

Broadcast experience is a plus but not required. Familiarity with products from Grass Valley, Avid, Telestream, Imagine, and WideOrbit would be ideal.

To apply, please send resume via email to Frank Torbert at ftorbert@wkmg.com; or by mail to

Frank Torbert

Director of Technology

4466 N. John Young Parkway

Orlando, FL 32804

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver's license.

WKMG-TV is an equal opportunity employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.