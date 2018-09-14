WKMG/ Graham Media Group’s CBS Affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, Florida has an opening for an experienced Account Executive. We are looking for an AE who’s highly motivated, can grow revenue on existing accounts, and secure new advertisers. Ideal candidate will have in depth knowledge of television and digital advertising platforms. You will have a proven track record of producing revenue on multiple platforms, strong new business development experience, the ability to negotiate effectively, and strong closing skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals.

Maintain acceptable pipeline using Salesforce on a daily basis to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year.

Target, cultivate and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list.

Build effective verbal and written marketing presentations.

Utilize and incorporate multimedia advertising solutions for existing and new clients.

Upsell existing clients by engaging them in our full product line.

Involve our creative team to address marketing points uncovered during Client Needs Analysis.

Responsible for using all station provided sales tools and software (i.e. WideOrbit, Salesforce, WideOrbit Media Sales, Comscore).

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of 3-5 years of successful television/digital sales experience.

Ability to sell multi-platform assets.

Strong presentation skills.

Superior closing skills.

Passionate, creative, motivated self-starter.

Exceptional prospecting skills.

College degree preferred but not required.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: jhess@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.