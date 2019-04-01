News Producer Trainee

To read more about the most pet-friendly cities for travelers, click here.

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door at one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be. Our job opening could be your career opportunity.

WKMG is looking for a Newscast Producer Trainee who loves breaking news, is driven by the desire to create an interesting and engaging newscast by communication with reporters and anchors and showcasing stories on our brand new interactive set. WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. We were just named as a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Service toAmerica award. We grow our Associate Producers into Producers, Reporters and Managers.

This is truly an opportunity to get your foot in the door in a top 20 market and learn from some of the best in the business. Orlando news thrives on breaking news and often our breaking local story ends up as a national news headline. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Learn how to produce creative daily newscast in a fast-paced, graphics-intensive environment.

Submit story ideas in daily meetings.

Responsible for content, use of video and graphics and logistical coordination.

Assist with the Coordination of all production functions.

Assist reporters in story development.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Possess and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.

Reports to Executive Producer.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Previous Internship within a Broadcasting/Media environment

Must have ability to manage people and other resources.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Must be able to travel.

The Producer Trainee position is a 6-12 month duration with no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG –TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or Email to: Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference/background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

