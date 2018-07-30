WKMG-TV is looking for an outgoing, driven storyteller who thrives on breaking news and always comes to work prepared with enterprising ideas or an investigative tip ready to turn.
WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. WKMG was just nominated as a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!
Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories for all platforms; on-air, online and mobile. Reporters who can shoot and edit will be given additional consideration. A passion to win, a strong work ethic, and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.
Qualified candidates will have at least five years of reporting experience.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features
- Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas.
- Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.
- Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast.
- Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio
- Follow up on previous reported stories for updates.
- Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories
- Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.
- Meet daily deadlines in fast-paced environment.
- Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.
- Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, and irregular hours on a moments notice.
- Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.
- Reports to News Director.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Degree in Journalism preferred.
- Demonstrable experience and talent as TV reporter.
- 5 Years plus experience reporting
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.
- Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.
- Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
- Team Player.
- Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.
- Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send reel or link and resume to: Allison McGinley, news director, at amcginley@wkmg.com
Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen and required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification. We are an equal opportunity employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation.
