WKMG-TV is looking for an outgoing, driven storyteller who thrives on breaking news and always comes to work prepared with enterprising ideas or an investigative tip ready to turn.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. WKMG was also named the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community winner.

Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories for all platforms; on-air, online and mobile. Reporters who can shoot and edit will be given additional consideration. A passion to win, a strong work ethic and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.

Qualified candidates will have at least five years of reporting experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features

Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.

Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast.

Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio

Follow up on previous reported stories for updates.

Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories

Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.

Meet daily deadlines in fast-paced environment.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, and irregular hours on a moments notice.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Journalism preferred.

Demonstrable experience and talent as TV reporter.

5 years-plus experience reporting

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Team Player.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send reel or link and resume to: Allison McGinley. News Director at amcginley@wkmg.com.

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen and investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

