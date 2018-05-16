Television Maintenance Engineer

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintenance and installation of digital television equipment, ENG systems, field gear, studio systems, servers, automation and broadcast computer hardware.

Work performed in a fast paced news and production operation.

Must possess and maintain a driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.

Must be able to work weekends, nights, holidays and on short notice as needed.

Reports to the Chief Engineer.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of five years recent experience in broadcast maintenance and repair of broadcast television equipment.

Working knowledge of satellite RF systems, digital and analog television equipment, non-linear editing systems and ENG technical operations.

Strong background in high power RF transmitters is a plus.

Ability to utilize and operate electronic test equipment for the purpose of diagnosing and measuring video, RF and electronic signals.

A minimum of 2 years technical school, military training or college is preferred.



LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804



TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Frank Torbert, Director of Technology at ftorbert@wkmg.com

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.