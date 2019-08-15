Television Maintenance Engineer

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Maintenance and installation of digital television equipment, ENG systems, field gear, studio systems, servers, automation and broadcast computer hardware.
- Work performed in a fast paced news and production operation.
- Must possess and maintain a driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.
- Must be able to work weekends, nights, holidays and on short notice as needed.
- Reports to the Chief Engineer.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Minimum of five years recent experience in broadcast maintenance and repair of broadcast television equipment.
- Working knowledge of satellite RF systems, digital and analog television equipment, non-linear editing systems and ENG technical operations.
- Strong background in high power RF transmitters is a plus.
- Ability to utilize and operate electronic test equipment for the purpose of diagnosing and measuring video, RF and electronic signals.
- A minimum of 2 years technical school, military training or college is preferred.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Director of Technology, Frank Torbert at ftorbert@wkmg.com
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
