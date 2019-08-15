Careers

Television Maintenance Engineer

WKMG-TV posts full-time job

iStock/gaiamoments

Nicaraguan police raid independent television station and arrest owner and news director, among others, for instigating hate.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Maintenance and installation of digital television equipment, ENG systems, field gear, studio systems, servers, automation and broadcast computer hardware.
  • Work performed in a fast paced news and production operation.
  • Must possess and maintain a driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.
  • Must be able to work weekends, nights, holidays and on short notice as needed.
  • Reports to the Chief Engineer.
     

QUALIFICATIONS  REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of five years recent experience in broadcast maintenance and repair of broadcast television equipment.
  • Working knowledge of satellite RF systems, digital and analog television equipment, non-linear editing systems and ENG technical operations.
  • Strong background in high power RF transmitters is a plus.
  • Ability to utilize and operate electronic test equipment for the purpose of diagnosing and measuring video, RF and electronic signals.
  • A minimum of 2 years technical school, military training or college is preferred.
     

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL  32804
 

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Director of Technology, Frank Torbert at ftorbert@wkmg.com 

 

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.