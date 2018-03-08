Careers

TV News Photographer

WKMG-TV posts full-time position

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Photograph news stories for presentation on-air.
  • Edit , produce video for daily newscast.
  • Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts, adhere to strict deadlines.
  • Ensure video feeds are rolled on schedule and logged.
  • Work closely with Producers, Photographers, Assignment Desk Personnel. 
  • Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.
  • Work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays. 
  • Operate live microwave equipment under strict deadlines.
  • Reports to Chief Photographer.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of two years full time photography and editing experience in daily TV news.
  • Ability to operate TV news gathering equipment including live microwave, knowledge of SNG truck helpful.
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
  • Valid passport desirable but not required.
  • Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
  • A valid driver’s license and safe driving record.
  • Must be able to fly in helicopter or airplane.
  • Must be able to travel on short notice.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL  32804

TO APPLY:

Send resume to: Chief Photographer Darran Caudle

Note:  Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
 

