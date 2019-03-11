Weekend Weather Anchor/Producer

WKMG-TV is looking for an outgoing, driven weather storyteller who wants to help our viewers and digital users Get Results and plan their day.

Besides the sun and tides of numerous local beaches in the Sunshine State, Central Florida offers us a myriad of forecasting opportunities from afternoon thunderstorms to the annual threat of hurricanes.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards and has been twice nominated as a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award. Come live, learn and work where news and weather breaks!

Everyone on our team produces material for all our platforms on-air, online and mobile. Qualified candidates will have at least 3 years of experience. Being able and willing to shoot and edit video and handle traffic computers are a plus for any candidate applying.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Gather and process information leading to the development of weather reports for on-air presentation.

May report live, from the scene, newsroom or studio.

Must have ability to create state-of-the-art graphics and pre-production elements.

Ability to help with and present traffic reports utilizing station’s computer system and live traffic

Ability to shoot and edit video a plus as reporting duties could be present.

Duties include preparing, writing, producing and presenting weather broadcasts.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, and irregular hours on a moments notice.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of three years experience working in commercial television with strong background in TV meteorology.

Familiarity with all standard newsroom procedures.

Thorough knowledge of computer weather graphics.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

College degree in meteorology desired.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send tape and resume to News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen and required background/reference checks and educational degree verification.

We are an equal opportunity employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation.



