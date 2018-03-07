GMG president, CEO Emily Barr receives 2018 Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK - Graham Media Group president and chief executive officer Emily Barr has received the Broadcasters Foundation of America's 2018 Golden Mike Award.

Barr was presented with the award at a gala event Monday night in New York City.

"It is an honor to receive this award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America, and I am grateful to the board for their commitment to our colleagues in need," Barr said earlier when the award was initially announced by the foundation in November. "This year, the Broadcasters Foundation rose to the challenge of helping so many of our colleagues who were impacted by hurricanes, floods and wildfires. With the generous support of broadcasters across the country, the foundation can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who find themselves in devastating circumstances."

Barr has sat at the helm of the broadcast TV division of Graham Holdings since 2012. Graham's seven stations are known as news leaders in Top-70 markets, including Houston, Detroit, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville and Roanoke.

Graham Media Group was named 2016 Station Group of the Year by Broadcasting and Cable Magazine, under Barr’s leadership.

The gala event, held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, was hosted by Deborah Norville of "Inside Edition." Presenters included the chairman of Graham Holdings Co., Don Graham, as well as former TV production and programming executive and current Vermont sheep farmer Peggy Allen, and president and general manager of WVTM 13 in Birmingham, Ala., Hank Price.

Organizers said $250,000 was also raised at the event to help broadcasters in need.

The foundation posthumously presented the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award to Ed McLaughlin, the broadcaster who discovered Rush Limbaugh and was previously chairman of the foundation, organizers said. McLaughlin's widow, Pat, accepted the award on his behalf.

Organizers said previous Golden Mike Award recipients include former Post-Newsweek Stations president and CEO Alan Frank, Bob Pittman, Gordon Smith, David Barrett and Jeff Smulyan.

