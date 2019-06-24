Graham Media Group names Catherine Badalamente Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer

Graham Media Group announced Wednesday that Catherine Badalamente has been named Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer.

“Catherine’s keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our industry combined with her unfailing commitment to Graham Media Group make her the ideal individual for this position,” said Graham Media Group President and CEO Emily Barr. “Under Catherine’s leadership, the Graham Digital team has nurtured and developed our web and mobile sites, overseen the growth of significant digital revenue and developed industry-leading applications and have been recognized by a slew of industry experts for out-of-the-box thinking and far-reaching efforts to transform what we call local television.”

A graduate of John Carroll University, Badalamente joined the organization in 2000 at WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, where she held a number of leadership positions. In 2012, she became VP, Digital Media for Graham Media Group.

Badalamente has led Graham Digital in forming key technology partnerships with the Google News Initiative, Amazon Web Services and the Arc Publishing team at The Washington Post in creating state-of-the-art video and data-driven products.

Her content and development teams have been widely recognized as innovators in new technologies, including OTT apps, voice and smart speakers, AR mobile app experiences and ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV.

Badalamente is the current chairperson for the National Association of Broadcasters Digital Officer Committee. She also serves on the executive board of the Local Media Association and was the recipient of the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters Digital Leadership Award.

Graham Media Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHC), operates seven local media hubs -- each in a top-70 market and all recognized as news leaders: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW).

Based in Detroit, Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a leading industry innovator.

Social News Desk, headquartered in Atlanta, provides its 2,500-plus worldwide newsroom customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms.

