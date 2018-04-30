News 6 named award finalist for Driving Change campaign

WASHINGTON - The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation in April announced that WKMG-TV News 6 was a finalist for its Service to Community award.

News 6 was honored for its Driving Change campaign, an initiative to change texting-and-driving laws in Florida.

“Local broadcasters play a crucial role in informing, supporting and strengthening communities across our country,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “This year’s winners represent the ethos of broadcasting and the industry’s unwavering commitment to public service. We look forward to honoring these outstanding stations in the nation’s capital.”

Other stations recognized in the same category include:

KDVR Denver, Coloriado, “FOX31 Problem Solvers: Serving Those Who Serve,” Tribune Media (winner)

KCBS-TV Los Angeles, California, “Stephanie’s Day,” CBS Corporation

KOB-TV Albuquerque, New Mexico, “#ABQ4ward,” Hubbard Broadcasting

WCCO-TV Minneapolis, Minnesota, “WCCO-TV’s Pulling Together,” CBS Corporation

WGBO-TV Chicago, Illinois, “Fin de DACA – End of DACA,” Univision Communications

WOIO-TV Cleveland, Ohio, “2 Strong 4 Bullies,” Raycom Media

WRAL-TV Raleigh, North Carolina, “Searching for a Fix,” Capitol Broadcasting Company

The awards program is in its 20th year.

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reinforcing the future of broadcasting through a commitment to education and to advancing excellence in the diversity and community service efforts of our industry.

