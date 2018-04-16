News 6 named station of the year

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second year in a row, News 6 won more AP awards than any other TV station in Central Florida.
The awards were presented Saturday night.
News 6 won first place in the following categories:
- Station of the year
- Best morning newscast
- Best evening newscast
- Non-breaking news newscast
- Feature light news for Getting Results award
- Series/Franchise Reporting for Getting Results awards
- Nadeen Yanes for breaking news -- individual
- Erik Sandoval for breaking news -- long format
- James Sparvero for multimedia journalist
The station also took second place for the following:
- ClickOrlando.com -- Best news website
- Continuing coverage for Driving Change initiative
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.