News 6 named station of the year

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second year in a row, News 6 won more AP awards than any other TV station in Central Florida.

The awards were presented Saturday night.

News 6 won first place in the following categories:

Station of the year

Best morning newscast

Best evening newscast

Non-breaking news newscast

Feature light news for Getting Results award

Series/Franchise Reporting for Getting Results awards

Nadeen Yanes for breaking news -- individual

Erik Sandoval for breaking news -- long format

James Sparvero for multimedia journalist

The station also took second place for the following:

ClickOrlando.com -- Best news website

Continuing coverage for Driving Change initiative

