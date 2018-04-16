Station

News 6 named station of the year

WKMG-TV takes home 11 AP awards

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second year in a row, News 6 won more AP awards than any other TV station in Central Florida.

The awards were presented Saturday night.

News 6 won first place in the following categories:

  • Station of the year
  • Best morning newscast
  • Best evening newscast 
  • Non-breaking news newscast
  • Feature light news for Getting Results award
  • Series/Franchise Reporting for Getting Results awards 
  • Nadeen Yanes for breaking news -- individual
  • Erik Sandoval for breaking news -- long format
  • James Sparvero for multimedia journalist

The station also took second place for the following:

  • ClickOrlando.com -- Best news website
  • Continuing coverage for Driving Change initiative

 

 

