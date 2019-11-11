10-foot alligator takes 'substantial' bite of Florida hog hunter's leg

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Authorities in Florida have identified a man who was attacked by an alligator while he was hunting hogs.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Sunday said James G. Boyce, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens, suffered a "substantial" bite to his leg while hunting in a wildlife management area on Saturday.

Martin County sheriff's spokeswoman Christine Christofek Weiss told the Sun Sentinel that the alligator was reported to be about 10 feet long.

The sheriff's office said another man pulled him to safety in a swamp buggy and they alerted authorities. The victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Terisa Boyce told the newspaper that her husband was in stable condition as of late Sunday.



