Man arrested after firefighters rescue him from crane atop Orlando construction site

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 42-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after a construction worker spotted him crawling into a crane atop an Orlando high-rise building, police said.

Jason Garrett was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and trespassing in a construction site.

According to Orlando city officials, an employee at the Camden Lake Eola Apartments construction site on Church Street saw a man outside the cab area of a crane located on the top floor of the building. Officials said the man crawled inside the crane but was unable to safely get down on his own.

Orlando firefighters rescued the man, who was taken into custody, officials said.

No other details have been released.