80-year-old accused bank robber has decades-old record, ties to Orlando

Robert Krebs, 80, a convicted bank robber was arrested this week in Arizona on similar charges.

PHOENIX - An 80-year-old man accused of robbing a credit union in Tucson has a decades-old criminal record for stealing from banks.

Robert Francis Krebs served more than 30 years in prison for a bank robbery near Orlando and has a 1966 conviction in Chicago for embezzling $72,000 from a bank where he worked as a teller.

He also did time for theft and armed robbery convictions from Arizona dating back to 1980.

In his latest arrest, authorities say Krebs walked into Pyramid Federal Credit Union in Tucson on Friday with a handgun, demanded an undisclosed amount of cash and walked away.

He was arrested the next day.

Krebs was booked on suspicion of armed robbery.

It's unclear whether Krebs has been assigned an attorney.

