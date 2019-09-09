9 Florida students hospitalized after eating 'THC-laced candy'

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Nine students from a Florida charter school ate marijuana-infused candy and were hospitalized with stomach pains, officials said.

News outlets report students between the ages of 10 and 11 from Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City were hospitalized Friday.

A statement from school spokeswoman Colleen Reynolds said a student "inadvertently" brought in THC-laced candy in a package similar to a popular sour candy and shared it with their friends.

Reynolds said EMS and law enforcement were immediately contacted.

Broward County sheriff's spokesman and Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the students suffered abdominal pain after consuming the edibles. Kane said their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Sheriff's Sgt. Donald Prichard said no criminal charges were filed Friday, but an investigation is ongoing.

