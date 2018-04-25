9-foot gator spotted at Deltona school captured

DELTONA, Fla. - A 9-foot alligator that made headlines after being photographed strolling outside a Deltona school has been captured, Florida wildlife officials said.

The 9-foot-4-inch gator was spotted Sunday outside Deltona Middle School.

At one point, the gator walked past a sign at the school that said, "Warning. No trespassing anytime. Trespassers will be prosecuted."

The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission said Wednesday that the animal had been captured but didn't offer any other details.

Students were never in any danger.

The school is near several bodies of water.

