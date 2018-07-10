Attendants rescue French bulldog aboard Orlando flight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two JetBlue crew members are being called heroes after saving a pet passenger.

A French bulldog was on a flight from Orlando to Massachusetts when she began to have trouble breathing.

In a letter to JetBlue that was shared on Facebook, a woman named Michelle wrote about her experience on a flight to Worcester County, Massachusetts, with her husband and her dog, Darcy.

Her owner said she was in her crate when she began to show signs of having trouble breathing.

JetBlue flight attendant Renaud Spencer was one of the flight attendants on board.

In a photo posted online, Spencer is seen moments after he brought Darcy an oxygen mask and some ice packs.

“We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs," JetBlue said in a statement. "We're thankful for our crew's quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester."

By the time Darcy made it back on the ground she was doing much better.

