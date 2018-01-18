Brazen robbers steal wedding ring off Florida mail carrier's finger

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Robbers stole the wedding ring off the finger of a Florida mail carrier, authorities say.
Broward Sheriff's authorities say two men got out of a car and forced the silver band with engraved roses off the woman's finger just a few days before Christmas. One man told her she was in the wrong neighborhood.
Authorities say both men had Caribbean accents and fled in what appeared to be a rusty older model Lincoln or Cadillac that was light blue, purple and black.
Anonymous tips can be made to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.
The Sun Sentinel reports that a $3,000 award is being offered.
