Bystanders tackle robber at Florida convenience store, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who robbed a convenience store while brandishing a plastic kite handle that he covered with a rag to make it look like a concealed gun was tackled to the ground by bystanders who witnesses the incident, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Anthony Robertson, 54, went to Jiffy Food Store in Ormond Beach Sunday night wearing a mask and latex gloves and pointed the object in his hand at a clerk and said, "The money, give me the money."

The clerk gave $816 to Robertson. As he tried to run away from the store, two men who saw what happened tackled him the the ground, hit him in the head and held him until authorities arrived, according to a news release.

Robertson was taken to an area hospital to be treated for head injuries.

Deputies said Robertson told him that the object that appeared to be a weapon was actually a plastic kite string handle covered by a rag.

Robertson was arrested on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

