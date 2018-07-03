Video: Man drives off with unconscious woman after she falls from SUV

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies have released new video, hoping to find a woman who appears to have fallen from a moving SUV while unconscious.

Investigators say the video was taken Monday near Busch Gardens and shows the woman falling, then lying in the middle of the intersection.

Seconds later, deputies say a man got out of Ford Expedition, picked up the woman and put her back in the vehicle.

Detectives later located the Expedition, but no other details about the discovery have been released.

Detectives say they want to find the woman to ensure that she is not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.