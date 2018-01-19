Cops: DUI suspect mistakes bank for Taco Bell, tries to order burrito

SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Florida man was charged with driving under the influence after mistaking a bank drive-thru for a Taco Bell, officials said.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Douglas Jon Francisco, 38, was arrested Wednesday evening outside the Bank of America branch in Spring Hill.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said employees spotted Francisco passed out in the bank's drive-up lane. After the workers banged on his car for some time, deputies said Francisco finally woke up and tried to order a burrito. When the branch manager told him it wasn't a Taco Bell, he reportedly drove to the front parking lot.

Deputies said they found Francisco in the driver's seat with his car running.

Francisco was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Francisco was freed Thursday on $500 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

