Facebook fight between 'keyboard gangsters' leads to shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - A political argument on Facebook led to a 44-year-old Florida man driving to the home of a stranger he'd been arguing with and shooting him, police said.

Brian Sebring faces felony charges of aggravated battery and carrying a concealed gun.

Sebring told the Tampa Bay Times he "just snapped and let primal rage take over" on Monday.

Sebring said he was responding to a felon who wanted to share his political opinions even though he'd lost the right to vote. He said Alex Stephens took the fight to private messenger, where it escalated.

Police said Stephens was shot in the thigh and buttocks and was treated at a hospital. Sebring spotted a police officer on his way home and turned himself in.

Sebring said he's ruined his life "all because of some keyboard gangsters."

