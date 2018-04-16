Fireworks used in South Florida mall robbery

MIAMI - For the second time in a week, fireworks have caused a scare inside a Florida mall.

Police say someone set off fireworks Sunday evening inside Mayor's Jewelry at the Miami-area Dadeland Mall.

Investigators say the thieves then used the distraction to steal a high-priced watch.

A similar incident happened last weekend at the Florida Mall in Orange County when robbers set off firecrackers inside Mayor's Jewelry and stole a $16,000 watch.

In both incidents, shoppers thought the fireworks were gunfire.

Investigators have not said if the two robberies are connected.

