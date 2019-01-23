Florida college says 'JK' after sending incorrect acceptance letters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida college said it mistakenly sent out more than 400 acceptance letters for applications still under review.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the University of South Florida St. Petersburg on Saturday sent hundreds of acceptance letters that were quickly revoked.

Applicants said their excitement died shortly after they got a second email that day that said, "There was an error in the system. Please disregard the previous email."

Chancellor Martin Tadlock said "human error" caused 680 acceptance emails to be sent out when only 250 applicants were actually admitted.

University spokeswoman Carrie O'Brion said the school is working to contact each applicant who received the erroneous acceptance letter to "discuss possible pathways" for future admission. Tadlock said the university's rolling admissions means that affected students could be accepted later.

