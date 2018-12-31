Florida fisherman reels in 60 pounds of cocaine

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A fisherman found about 60 pounds of what authorities believe is cocaine Saturday morning in a large package that washed up near a dock in Islamorada.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the fisherman noticed something floating near the dock in the 100 block of East Carroll Street and used a pole and a net to pull it from the water.

When the fisherman cut open the plastic-wrapped parcel, he found white powder inside and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard, Linhardt said.

The parcel contained 25 smaller packages, each wrapped in clear plastic, according to WPLG-TV in Miami.

Deputies turned the suspected cocaine over to federal authorities.

It's unclear where the package came from.

