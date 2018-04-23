Florida man knocks girl out in unprovoked attack, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man walked into a Florida gas station and punched a 13-year-old stranger unconscious in an unprovoked attack, deputies said.

Hillsborough County sheriff's officials said the girl was inside a convenience store Saturday afternoon while her parents pumped gas outside. They said Kolbe Smith walked into the store and punched the girl in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

Authorities said Smith, 27, was not provoked and did not know the girl.

Several citizens stood outside the store and detained Smith until deputies arrived, according to officials.

Authorities said Smith repeatedly resisted arrest so they deployed their Taser. They said he later admitted he was on LSD.

Smith is charged with aggravated child abuse, violation of probation felony battery and resisting arrest without violence.

