Florida man put gun in woman's mouth during fight over TV, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 54-year-old Palm Bay man was arrested on allegations of shoving a 9mm handgun into a woman’s mouth because she complained he was talking too much during a television show.

Calvin Lindsey was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault after police were called Thursday to a home in the 900 block of Sable Circle, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Lindsey was taken to the Brevard County Jail Complex where he was ordered held without bond.

Police said the pair were watching television when an argument got underway. The woman told officers that Lindsey continually talked during an unspecified TV show, before walking into the master bedroom and shutting the door, records show.

Police said the woman then walked into the bedroom to retrieve a blanket. She then heard the sound of a shotgun being racked, police said. The woman told the man that he was trying to "intimidate" her and stood in the doorway.

Police said Lindsey pushed the woman down and placed the barrel of a handgun in her mouth and said, ‘You want to see intimidation?’ before a struggle ensued. Lindsey fired a shot into the air, striking the ceiling as the woman -- bruised on her neck and back -- managed to contact police.

Both were questioned.

Lindsey, who admitted getting into an argument but said that the woman pointed the gun at him instead, added the weapon accidentally discharged as he was trying to disarm the woman. A bullet casing was later recovered from the scene.

Police also said the woman had a broken tooth, consistent with a gun barrel being pushed into her mouth, reports show.

Lindsey was handcuffed and taken to the county jail. No court dates have been set.

