Florida man threatens woman with chainsaw, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of shouting at a woman and threatening her with a running chainsaw, deputies said.

The attack happened Monday night in Gainesville.

An Alachua County Sheriff's Office arrest report said Dustin Waters, 36, approached the woman, who was with some friends at a home in Gainesville.

Deputies said he began to argue with the woman, who locked herself in a friend's car. The report said the man slammed the hood of the vehicle and cranked the chainsaw.

The Gainesville Sun reported the man ran the chainsaw along the front bumper and passenger window.

He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, property damage and resisting an officer.

The woman wasn't injured.

Waters is in custody, but jail records don't indicate whether he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.