Florida man tries to steal car but can't drive stick, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who tried to carjack an elderly man was then forced to steal another vehicle when he realized he was unable to drive the victim's car because it had a manual transmission, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, who deputies described as being older than 65, said he left his Honda running Tuesday while he put his walker into his trunk. As he was halfway in his trunk, Jaylen Dikuan Alexander slammed the lid down on the victim and his walker, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim got out of the trunk but was hit and pushed back by the lid.

He then saw Alexander, 25, get into the driver's seat of his car and attempt to drive it, but the vehicle kept stopping because Alexander didn't know how to drive a manual transmission, the affidavit said.

Alexander ran away and stole a different vehicle across the street on Colonial Drive minutes later, according to authorities.

Deputies said they followed the stolen vehicle on State Road 408 until the pursuit came to an end on West Robinson Street and North Orange Blossom Trail. The victim was taken there and positively identified Alexander as the man who tried to steal his car, according to the report.

Alexander was arrested on charges of carjacking and battery on a person 65 years or older.

