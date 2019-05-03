Florida teens stranded in ocean pray for help, rescued by boat called Amen

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A pair of Florida teens saw their prayers answered after becoming stranded about 2 miles from shore.

Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17, were swimming at Vilano Beach near St. Augustine during a senior skip day last month when strong currents pulled them out to sea.

The Christ's Church Academy students said they were holding onto each other and praying to God for help just before Capt. Eric Wagner and his crew spotted them. The boat was called the Amen.

Crewmembers pulled the teens on board and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard.

Smith and Brown are set to graduate later this month.

