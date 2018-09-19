Florida tourists get close encounter with large gator

TEN THOUSANDS ISLANDS, Fla. - A guide leading a tour on personal watercraft in southwest Florida got quite the surprise when they spotted a large alligator in the water.

Marco Island Water Sports shared video of the gator with News 6 after the beast was found cooling off near the Ten Thousand Islands in Gullivan Bay.

The company said it was one of the coolest and most unusual things they have seen on a tour.

Tour guide Brian Scuderi recorded the video, which has been viewed thousands of times.

