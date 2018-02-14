Florida woman accused of DUI purposely peed on officer, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne woman who police said was driving under the influence Monday was taken into custody after rear-ending another vehicle and kicking and urinating on an officer while her child was in the back seat of her car, according to authorities.

Nichole Nespolini, 40, was driving erratically, screaming and cursing at another vehicle before rear-ending the car, police said. The driver of the vehicle was able to motion Nespolini to pull over, after which Nespolini continued screaming at the woman and pleading for her not to call law enforcement, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

When Melbourne police arrived at the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard and Croton Road about 5:30 p.m., Nespolini continued to act erratically, walking into traffic and pushing an officer in the chest, police said. At one point, she stood on her toes to yell in an officer's face, police said.

As three officers began placing the suspect in handcuffs, she said, "I'm peeing and I hope it gets on you!" according to an arrest report. The woman began urinating on an officer's foot, officials said.

While escorting Nespolini into the patrol vehicle, she kicked another officer in the groin, police reported.

It wasn't until Nespolini was secured in the patrol car that police walked over to her vehicle and noticed a baby in a child seat in the back seat, according to authorities.

The child's father came to retrieve the baby while Nespolini was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Brevard County Jail.

She was charged with driving under the influence, DUI with property damage, child neglect, resisting officer with violence, resisting officer without violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. Nespolini's bond was set at $18,500.

