Florida woman turns unique food finds into online business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They say you can’t just have one potato chip.

One potato chip in Florida sets itself apart from the rest of the bag.

A woman in Jacksonville is selling it because it has a heart on it.

Nancy Thomas posted the photo of the chip on a Facebook Marketplace page.

She is selling the chip for $10.

Thomas said this is not the first time she has sold a piece of food.

A few years ago she sold a piece of popcorn that looked like Schnauzer dog.

She got $5 for it.

Thomas said she enjoys the wonderful conversations this starts with people.



