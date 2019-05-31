Florida woman turns unique food finds into online business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They say you can’t just have one potato chip.
One potato chip in Florida sets itself apart from the rest of the bag.
A woman in Jacksonville is selling it because it has a heart on it.
Nancy Thomas posted the photo of the chip on a Facebook Marketplace page.
She is selling the chip for $10.
Thomas said this is not the first time she has sold a piece of food.
A few years ago she sold a piece of popcorn that looked like Schnauzer dog.
She got $5 for it.
Thomas said she enjoys the wonderful conversations this starts with people.
