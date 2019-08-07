Florida woman with few teeth bites suspected intruder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A nearly toothless South Florida woman says she bit a man who forced his way into her apartment.

Alice Coleman tells WSVN she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old says that when she opened the door, a man pushed his way inside.

She says he kept calling her "mama" and telling her everything would be OK. Coleman said, "With the little teeth I got, I bit him."

Coleman says she ran out of the apartment and the man locked himself inside. She called police from a neighbor's house. They arrested Fitzroy Morton on three felony charges. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

Coleman says she'll be more careful about opening her door now, adding she will open it while she has her Taser with her.

