Here's what $360M in bundled cocaine looks like

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading more than 27,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach that was seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the drugs taken off the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa on Friday are worth an estimated $360 million.

The cocaine was seized in 12 separate operations off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America during a three-month period.

The Tampa is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Here's what 27,000 lbs of seized cocaine looks like. All will be offloaded by the @USCG Cutter Tampa today in Miami Beach FL, and sent for destruction #notonourstreets. Tune in to US Coast Guard Southeast Facebook at 9:30 EST for a live report on these interdictions. pic.twitter.com/2FLnwvvaH6 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 22, 2019

In February, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward dropped off 34,780 pounds of cocaine over at Port Everglades.

