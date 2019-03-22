Strange Florida

Here's what $360M in bundled cocaine looks like

Coast Guard seizes 27,000 pounds of cocaine

By AP Author

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading more than 27,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach that was seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the drugs taken off the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa on Friday are worth an estimated $360 million.

The cocaine was seized in 12 separate operations off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America during a three-month period.

The Tampa is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

In February, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward dropped off 34,780 pounds of cocaine over at Port Everglades.

