Here's why large black mats are showing up on Florida beaches

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dreaded trek through the sand to the beautiful beaches of Flagler County is getting a little easier.

The county announced Tuesday they are expected to finish installing new pathway, called Mobi Mats, at nine beach access points by the end of the week.

The mats are intended to protect the recently revitalized dunes while offering people of all abilities easy access to the beach.

In a release posted on the Flagler County Government Facebook page, the county said 5-foot-wide mats have been installed at the end of residential streets to protect the dunes from foot traffic. Wider mats have been installed at the end of MalaCompra Road, 16th Road (Old Salt Park) and Jungle Hut Road to provide Flagler County Fire Rescue-Ocean Rescue access points substantial enough for trailers carrying jet skis used for emergency rescues.

Along with black mats lining the sand, beachgoers will also notice new signs reminding people to "Dodge the Dunes."

According to Flagler County officials, 5.75 miles of dunes have been restored and more than 300,000 sea oats have been planted during the major effort to restore the dunes.

