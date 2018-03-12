Florida woman slips out of handcuffs, bites deputy, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities say a Florida woman slipped out of her handcuffs and bit a deputy on the leg.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies were arresting 19-year-old Alexander Roque for grand theft inside a food store earlier this week. As they tried to handcuff him, authorities say Ellen Pride tried to reach her hand in his pocket. It's unclear what their relationship is or what she was looking for.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Pride became combative, wriggled out of her handcuffs and bit the deputy through his uniform pants, breaking the skin.

Deputies say Roque was placed in leg shackles and kicked the door of the patrol car so hard that it bowed away from the frame. He also allegedly threatened to fight and kill the officers.

Both face charges of resisting officers with violence and battery on law enforcement officers.

