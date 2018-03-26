'Holy (expletive):' Great white shark stuns fisherman off Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. - A Florida man got up close and personal with a great white shark off the coast of Ponce Inlet over the weekend, and video of the encounter has gone viral.

The encounter happened Saturday afternoon while Kyle Morningstar and friends were fishing for red snapper and trigger fish out at Turtle Mound, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Morningstar recorded a 13-second video that shows the massive shark approaching the surface as it circles the boat, prompting a curse-laden response from the fishermen.

[SEE VIDEO IN PLAYER ABOVE]

The shark was an estimated at 12- to 15-feet-long, compared to the 23-foot boat the group was fishing aboard.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.