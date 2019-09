BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. - Holy snake!

An 11-foot, 31-pound Burmese python was captured last week after it was spotted slithering about a mile off the coast of Biscayne Bay.

Biologists used a net to catch the large snake.

Park officials posted a video of the snake on Facebook and encouraged people to report pythons to wildlife officials.

