Homeless man carrying massive snake rattles Florida beach town

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Talk about a scary -- and scaly -- visitor.

A rattlesnake was thrown into the back of a Florida police car Monday morning after a homeless man was spotted carrying the nearly 8-foot reptile around Jacksonville Beach.

Several concerned citizens called 911 about the incident, prompting officers to respond.

Police Sgt. Larry Smith said police stopped the man and told him to throw the large snake into the back of their vehicle.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer removed the snake from the patrol car's back seat.

Police and FWC said the man will not face charges, but officials want to remind people that it is illegal and dangerous to handle wild venomous animals.

The snake was relocated to a wooded area.

No injuries were reported.

Jacksonville Beach police tweeted, "Well, meanwhile in Jacksonville Beach this morning.... 6, 7, or 8 feet? I'm not getting the tape measure out. Thank you to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for relocating our guest."

