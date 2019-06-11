Man in stolen dump truck rams into Navy base, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities said a brazen crime involving a stolen dump truck spanned across two counties Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they responded to a call about 24-year-old Rodney Simeon, who stole keys from Corey Enterprises Lawn and Landscape and hopped into the company's F-350 dump truck. Authorities said Simeon left behind a black Toyota Corolla that was registered out of Georgia.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said deputies were able to track the truck driving into Jacksonville thanks to its GPS system.

"The vehicle struck a number of vehicles in St. Johns County and Jacksonville and fled each time," Staly said.

Investigators said Simeon rammed into the military gate at the Mayport Navy Base, and officials there immediately put up another barrier, which finally stopped the truck. The sheriff said a gun and ski mask were recovered.

"At this point, we don't know what his intent was. We know where it ended, which obviously raises concerns when you steal a pretty heavy-duty vehicle and then ram gates at a military facility," Staly said.

Staly said his Domestic Homeland Security team is working with authorities in Jacksonville to find out a motive.

Simeon will be sent to Flagler County, where he'll be charged with burglary of an occupied business and grand theft auto. Additional charges are pending. No one was seriously hurt.

