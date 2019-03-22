Strange Florida

Meme about Orange County K-9 named Trump may spark policy change

Facebook page Cop Humor posts meme saying 'Atta boy, Trump!'

The Orange County Sheriff's Office may tell its deputies to stop naming K-9s after real people after a dog named Trump was featured in a Facebook meme.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a picture showing an Orange County sheriff's patrol car which has a decal featuring the dog's name and picture was posted Wednesday by the Facebook page "Cop Humor."

The text overlaid on the image says "Atta boy, Trump! Making a difference."

The pro-law enforcement conservative group's meme had 1,200 likes on Friday.

The sheriff's office confirmed it has a dog named Trump, which was purchased in March 2018.

In a statement, the agency said K-9 names are left to their human partners and there is not a policy against naming after people. But the statement said the agency may consider changing that.

