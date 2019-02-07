Missing man believes he's God, wants to heal, kill people, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are searching for a missing man who believes he's God and has been saying he wants to heal and kill people, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday issued a missing persons alert for Ariel Rodriguez, 33, after he left his family's Tampa home. He hasn't been heard from since.

Sheriff's officials said Rodriguez has been making statements that he is God.

An agency spokeswoman said Rodriguez has also been saying he wants to heal and kill people.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.