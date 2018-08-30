Monster monitor lizard terrorizes Florida family

DAVIE, Fla. - A Florida family is terrified of a huge monitor lizard that has taken up residence in their backyard.

The lizard is about 7 feet long and weighs about 150 pounds.

Homeowner Zachary Lieberman told the Sun Sentinel that the lizard was at his back patio door Sunday night, "scratching to get inside the house."

The family enlisted the help of trappers, dogs and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers to help catch the lizard. They've used dead rodents and chicken thighs to try to lure the reptile into traps, but it has eluded capture.

The wildlife officers even used a video camera scope Wednesday to check inside a burrow.

"It's scary," Lieberman said.

He's not comforted by the fact that monitor lizards aren't known to attack people.

