Naked man jailed after soiled pants story doesn't add up, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man found wandering naked Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a plumbing business was jailed after failing to give Melbourne police a plausible reason why he was without clothes, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The unidentified 31-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with exposure of sexual organs. He was expected to be turned over to the Brevard County Jail later for booking.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Dow Road, an industrial area. A caller told police dispatchers that the man was walking about naked. Officers arrived and attempted to talk to the man. The man briefly ran around the parking lot before officers caught up with him and asked him to explain the nudity.

“He offered numerous stories, none of which was logical as to why he had no clothes,” said Sgt. Martin Miller of the Melbourne Police Department.

One story the man gave said that he was in the area when another person walked up to him. Thinking it was a robbery, the man first said he soiled his pants and then gave the man his shirt, according to police.

Authorities took the man – described as lucid – into custody. He will go before a judge Monday afternoon for a first appearance hearing.

