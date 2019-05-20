Only in Florida: Deputies find shark, gator in same creek

You never know what you’re going to find when it comes to Florida wildlife and these Florida deputies thought the same thing Sunday.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was called to a creek where a shark and alligator were both found.

The deputies posted a photo to Twitter saying, “The most Florida call of the week: shark and gator in the same creek. Never a dull moment.”

The nearest beach is more than 60 miles from the freshwater creek in Gainesville. The sheriff assured people the creek wasn’t shark-infested and that the shark had been caught elsewhere and dumped in the creek.

Finding a gator is normal. A dead shark, not so much.

